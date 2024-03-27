Local

24 Pittsburgh-area Jersey Mike’s locations to donate 100% of Wednesday sales to Lemieux Foundation

By Natalie Reid Miller, WPXI-TV

Sub Subway sandwich (Pixabay)

On Wednesday, March 27, the 24 Jersey Mike’s locations in the Pittsburgh area will give 100% of sales to the Mario Lemieux Foundation as part of Jersey Mike’s 14th Annual Nationwide Day of Giving.

Throughout the month, customers have been rounding up and making donations at more than 2,700 Jersey Mike’s locations for local charities.

Jersey Mike’s hopes to surpass last year’s record-breaking $21 million fundraising total. Since 2011, the campaign has raised more than $88 million for local charities.

The Mario Lemieux Foundation is a nonprofit dedicated to cancer research, patient care and supporting families in challenging medical situations.

