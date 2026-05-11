25 polling place locations have changed in Allegheny County since last election

PITTSBURGH — With the primary election nearing, Allegheny County election officials want to make sure everyone knows where to cast their vote.

That’s because 25 polling places have changed since the last election, including some in the City of Pittsburgh, McKees Rocks and Moon Township in the last few weeks.

So, voters are encouraged to confirm where their polling place is before leaving to cast their ballot on May 19. The complete list of polling places is available on the county’s election website.

There are also satellite election offices throughout the county that provide voters with additional opportunities to receive, complete, and return their mail-in or absentee ballots in person ahead of Election Day.

These locations are intended to make voting more accessible and convenient.

Mail-in and absentee ballots must be completed and received by the Election Division by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

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