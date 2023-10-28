250 smoke detectors installed in Butler as part of Red Cross campaign

BUTLER COUNTY, Pa. — On Saturday morning, the Butler Fire Department and American Red Cross volunteers teamed up to save lives by installing fire alarms.

Two of those alarms went into the apartment of Sabrina Schreiner, who lives in the city of Butler. Schreiner has been in her apartment for two years but hasn’t had a smoke detector until today. She says the new alarms give her peace of mind.

“I think it’s awesome. It’s fantastic. Because I’m not good at installing things,” Schreiner said.

The free smoke alarms are a part of the Sound the Alarm Effort — a Red Cross Home Fire Campaign launched nine years ago.

“Our goal is to minimize fire deaths. Pennsylvania leads the country in fire deaths, and we are trying to stop that with these programs,” said Mike Blessel of the American Red Cross.

The campaign makes stops in different communities throughout the year. This weekend, the Butler Fire Department and Red Cross installed about 250 smoke alarms.

“One per story is the rule of thumb. Usually try to keep them outside of sleeping areas because a lot of fires happen at night,” said Captain Tom Fair with the Butler Fire Department.

According to the Red Cross, house fires claim seven lives every day. Having working smoke alarms can cut the risk of death by half.

Once installed, homeowners should check the smoke detectors once a month.

