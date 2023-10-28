Local

Community mourns woman fatally shot in broad daylight in Homewood

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV

Pittsburgh Police looking for two suspects in weekend homicide in Homewood Pittsburgh Police looking for two suspects in weekend homicide in Homewood

By Rich Pierce, WPXI-TV

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered in Homewood to remember the life of 21-year-old Heaven Budd. Her body was found in the middle of the road Sunday. She’d been shot to death in broad daylight.

The shooting happened in the shadow of a new mural dedicated to stopping gun violence.

“It proves the point. The violence is terrible nowadays and needs to be stopped,” Heaven’s sister Brookelynn Wilson said. “I know this is not going to be the first or the last. Hopefully, this brings awareness to people and stops soon.”

On 11 at 11, where the investigation stands as the community mourns her loss.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Massive fire rips through 2 barns at well-known dairy farm in Beaver County
  • Teenager stabbed in Downtown Pittsburgh
  • 2 people flown to hospital after stabbing incident at New Brighton sports bar
  • VIDEO: Woman shot in city’s Crafton Heights; 1 taken into custody
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Big

    Most Read