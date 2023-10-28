Community mourns woman fatally shot in broad daylight in Homewood

PITTSBURGH — Family and friends gathered in Homewood to remember the life of 21-year-old Heaven Budd. Her body was found in the middle of the road Sunday. She’d been shot to death in broad daylight.

The shooting happened in the shadow of a new mural dedicated to stopping gun violence.

“It proves the point. The violence is terrible nowadays and needs to be stopped,” Heaven’s sister Brookelynn Wilson said. “I know this is not going to be the first or the last. Hopefully, this brings awareness to people and stops soon.”

On 11 at 11, where the investigation stands as the community mourns her loss.

