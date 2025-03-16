250 workers laid off after massive factory fire near Philadelphia

Nearly a month after a massive fire at an aerospace manufacturer’s facility just outside of Philadelphia, hundreds of workers are facing layoffs.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that in a letter to Warren Buffett, Montgomery County Commissioner Neil Makhija said around 250 of SPS Technologies’ employees face immediate layoffs. That’s about half of the company’s workforce.

In the letter asking for Buffett to step in, Makhija calls SPS a staple in the community and asks for the company to provide longer-term, temporary pay to these employees.

The SPS factory caught fire on Feb. 17 while around 60 employees were inside. All of them evacuated and no injuries were reported. The blaze temporarily shuttered nearby schools. Some residents were asked to voluntarily evacuate and others were told to shelter in place.

