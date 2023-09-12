Local

$250K winning lottery ticket sold at local convenience store unclaimed, will expire soon

By WPXI.com News Staff

Pennsylvania Lottery Pennsylvania Lottery

FAYETTE CITY, Pa. — A jackpot-winning lottery ticket worth $250,000 that was sold last year in Fayette County has been unclaimed and will soon expire.

The winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold by Prokopovitch Pitt Stop Market in Fayette City on Oct. 18, 2022.

The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 3-10-11-30-35.

A prize claim must be filed with the PA Lottery, either by mail or at a Lottery Area Office, by Oct. 18.

