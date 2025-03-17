$2.6 million winning lottery ticket sold at local Shop ‘n Save remains unclaimed, will expire soon

MURRYSVILLE, Pa. — A $2.6 million jackpot-winning lottery ticket sold at a Westmoreland County grocery store is still unclaimed and will expire soon.
The Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket worth $2,628,337 was sold at the Shop ‘n Save on William Penn Highway in Murrysville for the drawing on May 8. The ticket matched all five balls drawn, 14-22-33-35-38.
The prize must be claimed by Thursday, May 8.
For more information about claiming a prize from the Pennsylvania Lottery, click here.
