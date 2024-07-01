$266M dispersed through Pennsylvania’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program; deadline extended to apply

Payments totaling about $266 million were disbursed Monday to Pennsylvanians who were approved for this year’s Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program.

“This is an all-time record for day one of the Property Tax / Rent Rebate Program,” Treasurer Stacy Garrity said. “More people than ever before are eligible for rebates, thanks to great work by the General Assembly and the Governor to expand the program. This money can make a huge difference – especially for the many Pennsylvanians who are struggling to make ends meet, and I encourage everyone who is eligible to apply for their rebate. Treasury will continue to make payments on a rolling basis as we receive approvals from the Department of Revenue.”

The program was expanded this year to increase household income limits for rebates to $45,000 for homeowners and renters, up from $35,000 and $15,000. Claimants may exclude half of their Social Security income. The maximum standard rebate is now $1,000, up from $650.

The deadline to apply has been extended to Dec. 31, 2024.

The Property Tax/Rent Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians aged 65 and older, widows and widowers aged 50 and older, and people with disabilities aged 18 and older.

For more information about eligibility and how to apply, visit the Department of Revenue’s website or call 888-222-9190. Applications can be submitted online.

Those who have already applied can check the status of their rebate by clicking on the “Where’s My Rebate?” tool here.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group