$2.6M Adams Township home with outdoor entertainment pavilion listed for sale

ADAMS TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A home in Adams Township is currently for sale for $2.6 million.

The home, located at 401 Blackstone Lane and listed for sale with Kelly McCullough of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services, has five bedrooms, six full bathrooms and one partial bathroom. It is situated on an eight-plus-acre gated estate and offers over 8,000 square feet of finished living space.

The property features a concrete patio with a pool and a carriage house with a full bathroom. There’s also an entertainment pavilion, with an outdoor kitchen, an island with seating, a gas fireplace, a fire pit and a fountain.

Click here to see more photos at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

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