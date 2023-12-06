Local

2nd alarm called for house fire in Clairton

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com
By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Emergency crews are on the scene of a house fire in Clairton.

PHOTOS: 2nd alarm called for house fire in Clairton

According to officials, crews were called to North 4th Street at around 5 a.m.

This is a developing story and Channel 11′s Lauren Talotta is on the scene. Check back for updates as more information becomes available and watch Channel 11 Morning News for the latest.

Elizabeth Township Fire Department on Facebook said they were called to the scene as a second alarm assignment.

Our crew at the scene saw flames shooting from the roof of a house.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

  • Rankin Borough police chief dies unexpectedly
  • McKees Rocks police searching for missing man ‘suffering from mental health emergency’
  • ‘Steelers fans have each other’s backs’: Man who found Terrible Towel shares story with Channel 11
  • VIDEO: Items stolen from Hempfield Township storage unit worth nearly $5K in total
  • DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
    • TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

    ©2023 Cox Media Group

    ”Steelers

    Most Read