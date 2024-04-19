2nd person charged in fatal shooting of Ambridge teenager

AMBRIDGE, Pa. — A second person is facing charges in the shooting death of an Ambridge teenager last summer.

In July 2023, police said witnesses saw two older boys following Asuan Moreland, 15, through Ambridge before they heard gunshots.

Court documents revealed that Moreland was shot several times.

©2024 Cox Media Group