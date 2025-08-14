2nd person killed in Clairton Coke Works explosion identified

CLAIRTON, Pa. — The second person killed in Monday’s deadly explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works has been identified.

Steven Menefee, 52, of Clairton, died in the industrial incident at the steel plant, according to the Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The explosion also killed Timothy Quinn and injured 10 others, three of whom were still being treated at UPMC Mercy Wednesday.

An unknown number of people were treated at the scene.

United Steelworkers Local 1557 has set up a GoFundMe campaign to support the families of those who died or were injured. Click here to donate.

