7 of those injured in Clairton plant explosion discharged; 3 remain in hospital

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Hospital officials confirm seven of the 10 people injured in Monday’s deadly explosion at the U.S. Steel Clairton Coke Works have been released.

An Allegheny Health Network spokesperson tells Channel 11 that all seven patients in AHN’s care have been discharged.

A UPMC spokesperson says three patients are still being treated at UPMC Mercy. There was no word on their condition.

In addition to those injured, the explosion at the plant killed two people. One of those was Timothy Quinn, and the other has not been identified.

An unknown number of people were treated at the scene.

The explosion happened in Batteries 13 and 14, where routine maintenance had been scheduled. An investigation into the explosion is underway, and several batteries remain shut down in the meantime.

