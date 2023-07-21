2nd round of sales for Pennsylvania antlerless deer licenses begins next week

PITTSBURGH — The second round of antlerless deer license sales for Pennsylvania hunters begins next week.

Starting on Monday, July 24 at 8 a.m., antlerless licenses can be picked up anywhere hunting licenses are sold, including online.

More than 480,000 antlerless licenses have been sold since they first went on sale in June.

“It goes to show just how important hunting is in the lives of so many Pennsylvanians, and how committed hunters are to their pursuit,” said Game Commission Executive Director Bryan Burhans. “Beyond that, hunters are the backbone of wildlife conservation – for all species, whether they’re hunted or not. All Pennsylvanians should value hunters’ contributions and the service they provide.

Antlerless deer licenses cost $6.97 each for residents of Pennsylvania and an additional $20 for non-residents.

There is a limit on how many licenses can be sold. For information about the number remaining, click here.

Click here to purchase a license.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group