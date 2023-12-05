Local

3 area hospitals named among best for maternity care in new report

By Lori Houy, WPXI-TV

UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

PITTSBURGH — Three hospitals in Western Pennsylvania have been named among the best for maternity care in a list just released by the U.S. News & World Report.

The hospitals around Pittsburgh receiving the top honor are West Penn Hospital, UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital and Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital.

U.S. News and World Report rated these hospitals as high-performing — the best in the Pittsburgh area, meeting a high standard in maternity care with uncomplicated pregnancies.

The report says the three hospitals had fewer early deliveries, fewer c-sections, fewer newborn complications than other hospitals and higher rates of breast milk feeding compared to other hospitals. Other criteria include birthing-friendly practices and transparency on racial/ethnic disparities.

Click here to see the full report.

