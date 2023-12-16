3 arrested for DUI during North Hills checkpoint

PITTSBURGH — Three people were arrested for driving under the influence during a checkpoint on Friday night.

The checkpoint began at 8 p.m. and ended at 1 a.m. Saturday, and covered Ross Township, McCandless Township, Pine Township, Marshall Township and West View Borough.

According to a news release, 126 vehicles were stopped for various traffic violations. Eight people took field sobriety tests. Of those eight people, three were charged with DUI.

Two people were arrested for possessing a “small amount” of marijuana and two citations were issued for vehicle code violations.

