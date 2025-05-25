3 Cathedral of Learning peregrine falcon chicks receive bands from Pennsylvania Game Commission

PITTSBURGH — Three peregrine falcon chicks from the Cathedral of Learning were banded by the Pennsylvania Game Commission.

One year ago, Carla and Ecco, two peregrine falcons, were banded by the Pennsylvania Game Commission. They live at the Cathedral of Learning in Oakland and are the stars of the National Aviary’s Peregrine FalconoCam.

The duo had three chicks and viewers have gotten to enjoy watching them hatch and grow. In the next important step of their lives, they have been banded.

The chicks received a small, lightweight band that has an ID number on it. It is placed on their leg and helps scientists study and keep track of them.

The peregrine falcon is a species of particular interest to researchers because it was formerly endangered in Pennsylvania due to the use of pesticides, the National Aviary said.

“The Peregrine Falcon was removed from our state’s threatened and endangered species list in 2021 after more than 40 years,” said Pennsylvania Game Commission Endangered Bird Biologist Patricia Barber, “and yet we continue banding at the Cathedral of Learning nest for the immense educational value it provides. This is a species’ Oakland residents can see soar overhead; a species that has also grown a large digital following thanks to the National Aviary Peregrine FalconCam. The more information we can track and share, the more invested in the well-being of all birds these audiences become.”

Barber had to climb up the Cathedral of Learning to get the chicks from the nest.

“What another important day for the birding community!” says National Aviary Ornithologist Robert Mulvihill. “We (at the National Aviary) are greatly moved by this additional opportunity to orchestrate the banding of three additional Peregrine Falcon chicks. Banding is so vital to the continued plight of the Peregrine Falcon species. The data we receive from this banding will help us continue to track the birds’ movements, survival rate, mating history, and other aspects of biology that make our job that much easier. After two successful seasons, I am personally so excited to see what the next year of the National Aviary Peregrine FalconCam brings!”

The first two chicks hatched on the same day on April 24. The third hatched on April 27.

This marks the second brood for Carla and Ecco, who have been a duo since May 2023.

Peregrine falcons have stayed at the Cathedral of Learning since 2002.

