3 elementary school students in Western Pennsylvania given Jell-O shots by another student

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Officials at a Western Pennsylvania school district are investigating after three students were reportedly given alcoholic Jell-O cups during school hours.

NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that Greater Johnstown School District officials say on Wednesday morning, there was an incident where a kindergarten student reportedly brought Jell-O shots to school and gave them to three fellow students.

The students were immediately evaluated at school before being taken to an area hospital, “out of an abundance of caution,” a statement from the district said.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group