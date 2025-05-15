3 elementary school students in Western Pennsylvania given Jell-O shots by another student

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Officials at a Western Pennsylvania school district are investigating after three students were reportedly given alcoholic Jell-O cups during school hours.
NBC News affiliate WJAC reports that Greater Johnstown School District officials say on Wednesday morning, there was an incident where a kindergarten student reportedly brought Jell-O shots to school and gave them to three fellow students.
The students were immediately evaluated at school before being taken to an area hospital, “out of an abundance of caution,” a statement from the district said.
