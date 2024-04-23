3 killed, 1 hurt in Weirton murder-suicide

WEIRTON, W.Va. — Three people were killed and another was hurt in a murder-suicide in Weirton over the weekend.

NBC affiliate WTOV reports that police were dispatched to the 200 block of Miami Avenue at 12:20 p.m. Saturday.

When officers arrived, they found both Jordan Bettino, 25, and Zoe Antoniou, 26, shot to death.

The man suspected of the shootings, Brennan Bailey, 33, was also found dead in the home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

WTOV reports a woman was taken to a local hospital. Her condition is not known at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group