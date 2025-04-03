3 local companies represent Pittsburgh on Fortune’s Most Admired Companies list

PITTSBURGH — Business magazine Fortune has released its 2025 Most Admired Companies list, and it includes some familiar Pittsburgh names.

None of the Pittsburgh companies on the list were included in the top 50 ranked companies, but were rather included lower on the list, listed alphabetically, but ranked within their individual industries.

The three local companies included on this year’s list are: PNC Financial Services Group Inc., PPG Industries Inc., and Wesco International.

PNC was notably ranked at No. 1 in its industry, listed as “superregional banks.” In its industry, listed as “chemicals,” PPG ranked at No. 2. And Wesco, included in the “wholesalers: diversified” industry, ranked at No. 3.

“Wesco’s continued inclusion in Fortune’s prestigious World’s Most Admired Companies list reaffirms the dedication and hard work of our team,” Wesco Chairman, President and CEO John Engel said in a release. “It is an honor to be recognized among such esteemed global companies, and this achievement drives us to further our commitment to excellence and innovation.”

Click here to read more from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW





©2025 Cox Media Group