3 men charged in deadly shooting near Wendy’s in White Oak

WHITE OAK, Pa. — Three men are facing charges in connection with a deadly shooting near a Wendy’s in White Oak.

The shooting was reported at 2:18 p.m. on Oct. 12, Allegheny County police say.

First responders arrived at the intersection of Jacks Run Road and Lincoln Way to find 33-year-old Kenneth Hayman, who’d been shot multiple times. Hayman was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Detectives reviewed surveillance video that showed a Chevrolet Silverado pull up behind Hayman, who was on a motorcycle at the intersection.

Police say three men got out of the truck and approached Hayman, who tried to run but was shot by one of the men.

After witness interviews and the collection of more evidence, detectives identified the truck’s owner as 27-year-old Victor Cruz.

Police say Cruz, 36-year-old Albert Renchko and 33-year-old Jacob Baker were the men inside the truck when the incident happened, and Baker was the one who shot Hayman.

Cruz and Renko are charged with criminal conspiracy and aggravated assault. Baker is charged with criminal conspiracy, aggravated assault and homicide.

