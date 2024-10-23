3 men plead guilty to poaching 21 deer in Washington County

WASHINGTON, Pa. — Three Washington County men pleaded guilty in county court to killing nearly two dozen deer illegally.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission said Ezra McClelland, 20; Julian Marth, 21; and Grant Bamberger, 20, all of Washington, poached 21 deer in Dec. 2023.

Nine deer were reported to have been shot and left laying on Dec. 9. On Dec. 17 another call was made to the Game Commission that reported similar activity in the same area; this time 12 deer were found dead. The actors did not attempt to retrieve those deer either.

Six of the shot deer were antlered bucks.

A witness of the second incident was able to report the license plate of the suspect’s vehicle.

Wardens from Washington and Allegheny counties worked together on the investigation to gather evidence with K9s. They also interviewed local residents and other witnesses.

Through the investigation, authorities were able to identify and charge the three men.

The Game Commission said the three men pleaded guilty.

They will lose their hunting licenses for life, serve seven days in county jail, and pay $6,300 in fines. The rifles used in the poaching spree were seized and will not be returned.

Anyone who sees poaching or other wildlife crimes is asked to contact the Pennsylvania Game Commission by calling the agency’s 24-hour dispatch center at 1-833-PGC-HUNT or 1-833-PGC-WILD, or call the Operation Game Thief toll-free hotline at 1-888-PGC-8001.

