3 men taken to hospital after fight in Clairton; 1 victim stabbed, police say

CLAIRTON, Pa. — Three men were taken to local hospitals after a fight in Clairton early Tuesday morning.

According to Allegheny County police, a Clairton police officer was notified of a fight in the 1500 block of Marion Circle at 3:46 a.m.

First responders found three men with injuries and one of them appeared have a stab wound, according to police.

Three adults were taken to area hospitals in stable condition.

Allegheny County police are investigating.

Anyone with information concerning this incident is asked to call the County Police Tip Line 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

