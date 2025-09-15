3 people charged in connection with shooting, robbery in Pittsburgh high-rise

PITTSBURGH — Three people are now facing charges in connection with a shooting Friday night at the Pressley Street High Rise in East Allegheny.

According to the court records, Duwayne Carey, 61, of Pittsburgh, entered the victim’s apartment, and while inside, two other masked men came in demanding money.

The victim was shot in the chest, and the three men allegedly ran out with cash and other items.

Police say they were able to use surveillance video to identify the other two men as Raymond Paul Conti, 43, and William Roberson, 61, both of Pittsburgh.

Carey, Conti and Roberson are all facing attempted homicide, felony assault and robbery charges.

