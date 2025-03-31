3 people flown to hospital after crash, vehicle fire in Butler County

BUFFALO TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Multiple people are injured after a crash in Butler County.

Butler County dispatchers said multiple vehicles crashed on the 500 block of South Pike Road in Buffalo Township Sunday evening.

One of those vehicles caught on fire.

Three people were taken to Freeport High School and flown to a hospital. Investigators said at least one of those patients had burns.

Channel 11 has reached out to the Buffalo Township Fire Company for more details and is waiting to hear back.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

