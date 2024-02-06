Local

3 people hurt in Fayette County crash, including child taken to hospital by helicopter

By Sierra Rehm, WPXI.com

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A child was taken to a hospital by helicopter after a crash in Fayette County Tuesday morning.

Fayette County 911 dispatchers tell Channel 11 the crash happened around 8:50 a.m. on Grindstone Road in Jefferson Township.

Officials say a child was life flighted and two other people were taken to a Uniontown hospital by ambulance.

This is a developing story that will be updated as Channel 11 learns more.

