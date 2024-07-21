3 people killed, 7 more hurt in mass shooting at West Philadelphia party

WEST PHILADELPHIA, Pa. — At least three people are dead, and seven others hurt in a mass shooting at a West Philadelphia party early Sunday morning.

NBC affiliate WCAU reports it happened around 2 a.m. when up to 150 people were attending a party at home near the intersection of Alden Street and Girard Avenue.

All of the individuals shot are believed to be adult men. Two of the people killed were identified as a 33-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. The conditions of the people injured in the shooting range from critical to stable, WCAU reports.

Police officials tell WCAU the crime scene spread over half a block, and investigators located around 25-30 shell casings. Investigators have recovered a firearm at the scene.

The official said it “appears that there were multiple shooters.” No arrests have been made, and no suspects have been identified.





