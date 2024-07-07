3 people stabbed at park in Natrona Heights, man facing charges

NATRONA HEIGHTS, Pa. — A man is facing charges after police say he stabbed three people in Natrona Heights.

According to court documents, Harrison Township Police were called to the basketball courts at Natrona Park at around 7:27 p.m. Saturday for reports of a fight.

Police found three people in the backyard of a nearby house. One of the victims was a juvenile.

They told police that they were approached by Terrell Travon Ellis, 33, after they were done playing basketball. He allegedly asked the three victims to empty their pockets because he believed his wallet had been stolen. Police say the three victims began to defend themselves and an argument began.

The argument escalated to the point where a fight broke out and the three victims all suffered cuts and stab wounds before running away. They were treated by medics at the scene.

Officers say Ellis was still at the park when they arrived. Police said they also found a four-inch blade in a porta potty at the park.

Police say the totality of the circumstances, matching statements from the victims and video evidence led them to charge Ellis.

He faces six counts of aggravated assault and three simple assault charges.

