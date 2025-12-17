3 Pitt volleyball players earn AVCA All-American honors

PITTSBURGH — Three Pitt Panthers volleyball team members earned AVCA All-American honors on Wednesday, with Olivia Babcock named First Team for the third consecutive year, Brooke Mosher receiving Second Team recognition and Bre Kelley earning Honorable Mention.

Olivia Babcock, a finalist for AVCA National Player of the Year, led her team to its fifth consecutive National Semifinal and was named the Pittsburgh Regional Most Outstanding Player. She averaged impressive statistics this season, including 6.00 kills, 1.71 assists and 0.71 blocks per set, ranking among the nation’s top five in four statistical categories.

Babcock’s achievements include being named ACC Player of the Year and AVCA East Coast Region Player of the Year. She ranks third in the nation in total points with 721.5 and is fourth in points per set at 5.91, demonstrating her offensive prowess throughout the season.

In her first and final season, Brooke Mosher earned Second Team All-America honors and was named First Team All-ACC. Mosher averaged a career-high 9.97 assists per set, guiding the Panthers to a .311 team hitting percentage, which ranks sixth nationally. Earlier this season, she surpassed 3,000 career assists in a win over California, and her 47 assists in the NCAA Tournament Regional Final against Purdue rank fifth in program history.

Bre Kelley made history as the program’s first ACC Defensive Player of the Year while also receiving Honorable Mention All-America recognition. Averaging 1.44 blocks per set, Kelley ranks 17th nationally and has been pivotal in helping her team limit opponents to a .169 hitting percentage, placing 14th in the country.

