Olivia Babcock Named Finalist for National Player of the Year

Olivia Babcock is one step closer to solidifying herself as the best player in the nation for the second consecutive season.

On Monday, Babcock was named a finalist for the AVCA 2025 Division I Player of the Year Award.

Babcock, who took home the award in 2024, joins Wisconsin’s Mimi Colyer, Kentucky’s Eva Hudson and Nebraska’s Bergan Reilly as finalists. The announcement of the Player of the Year recipient takes place Friday, Dec. 19, in Kansas City at the AVCA Awards Banquet.

