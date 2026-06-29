3 rescued from Yough River in Fayette County after kayak reportedly overturns

Emergency crews conducted a water rescue in Fayette County on Sunday.

According to the Everson Volunteer Fire Co., crews were called to the Yough River in Upper Tyrone Township for a kayak that had reportedly overturned, leaving three people in the water.

The three people were found on the riverbank, but the terrain made them inaccessible, officials say.

Morrell Volunteer Fire Co. crews kept an eye on the people and made contact with them over the phone.

New Haven Hose Co. launched a boat from the Dunbar Township side of the river and rescued the three people. All of them declined care from medics.

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