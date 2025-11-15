$30M donation from Pitt alumnus funds new scholarship program for honors college students

PITTSBURGH — A generous gift from a Pitt alumnus and Upper Saint Clair native is allowing the university to provide more scholarships to students in the Frederick Honors College.

Pitt announced the $30 million gift from Michael Rees on Friday, which establishes the Rees-Chancellor’s Scholars Program at the David C. Frederick Honors College.

This significant donation will fund an endowed program designed to attract exceptional first-year students by providing full scholarships covering room, board and tuition. The program will support 64 students at a time.

“Michael Rees exemplifies the possibilities of a Pitt education,” Chancellor Joan Gabel said. “His transformational gift not only ensures that the best and brightest continue to choose and be served by Pitt, but that our honors college continues its incredible momentum.”

“My time at Pitt laid the foundation for my career, and my honors program experiences are what really shaped me into the person I am today,” Rees said. “I’m excited to see the next generation of students enjoy even greater benefits and to help this program reach new heights.”

The Rees-Chancellor’s Scholars Program also gifts additional staff members, creating a team dedicated to supporting the cohort. This team will establish a recruitment pipeline, work with each student to personalize their education, and provide guidance on preparing for and applying to international scholarships.

The first cohort of Rees-Chancellor’s Scholars will begin in the 2027-2028 academic year, and add 16 new students each year in perpetuity.

The program aims to develop future leaders and innovators by offering funded opportunities for research, internships, and study abroad experiences.

