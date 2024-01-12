$350K winning lottery ticket sold in Fayette County

FAIRCHANCE, Pa. — Someone’s a big winner! A Pennsylvania Lottery jackpot-winning ticket worth $350,000 was sold in Fayette County.

According to the Pennsylvania Lottery, a Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold for Thursday’s drawing matched all five balls drawn, 14-18-24-31-40.

The Center Independent Oil on North Morgantown Street in Fairchance earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

A main Cash 5 game prize must be claimed within one year of the drawing date. Any prizes won on any Quick Cash game must be claimed within one year of the purchase date.

