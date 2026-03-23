$3M-winning scratch off ticket sold at Fayette County convenience store

FAYETTE COUNTY, Pa. — Someone is a big winner!

The Pennsylvania Lottery just announced that a $3 million-winning scratch-off ticket was sold in Fayette County.

The top-prize winning ticket was a $3 Million Mega Moolah Multiplier Scratch-Off, and it was sold at a convenience store on 580 East Main St. in South Union Township.

The store gets a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Scratch-off prizes expire one year from the game’s end-sale date. Lottery officials say winners should immediately sign the back of their ticket and call the Lottery at 1-800-692-7481.

The tickets are distributed at random, so lottery officials and retailers don’t know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.

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