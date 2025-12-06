3rd Annual Tree-Mendous Toy Drive hosted with Montour High School’s National Honor Society

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — The Third Annual Tree-Mendous Toy Drive is set to take place on Dec. 6 at the Montour Athletic Center in McKees Rocks, in partnership with Montour High School’s National Honor Society.

The event, organized by the Benjamin Benefit Foundation and Mason’s Movement, aims to support local children and families by collecting new, unwrapped toys and essential items for 10 local organizations.

“We’re proud to team with Benjamin Benefit Foundation and Mason’s Movement for the Tree-Mendous Toy Drive,” said Eric D’Antonio. “Montour High School’s NHS students bring incredible energy, compassion, and leadership, making this event truly special for local families.”

The Tree-Mendous Toy Drive was founded by two mothers, Gretchen Langford and Fischer, who were united by the loss of their sons and a shared mission to turn grief into meaningful impact.

Langford expressed the significance of the partnership, saying, “Meeting Gretchen was like finding a piece of myself in someone else. We both know what it’s like to live with the pain of losing a child, but we also know how much strength there is in coming together to help others.”

Fischer added, “By founding Benjamin Benefit Foundation, I’ve found a way to channel my grief into something that helps others. Every time we provide support to another family, I feel like my son is still with me, making a difference.”

The toy drive has grown from a small neighborhood initiative into a community-wide effort, bringing comfort, connection, and joy to children and parents during the holiday season.

All toys, gifts, and essential items gathered through the Tree-Mendous Toy Drive will be distributed to the 10 local organizations, expanding the reach and impact of this year’s event.

