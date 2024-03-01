4 babies born at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital on Leap Day

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Four Leap Day babies were born at Independence Health System Westmoreland Hospital.

Each baby’s parents have different plans for when they will celebrate birthdays going forward.

Ben and Lindsey Ereditario of Jeannette will mark their son Louis’s birthday on March 1 because both of his parents were born in the same month.

Kelsey and Tyler Greathouse of Lemont Furnace will celebrate on Feb. 28 because their son Jax was born before noon.

Bobby Herrera and Adam Pastorek of Richland will celebrate their daughter Juni’s birthday on March 1 because her older brother was born on Feb. 28, giving each sibling their own special day.

Sarah Humbert and Dillon Snyder-Zoldosh of Derry Borough plan to celebrate their son Isaac’s birthday on Feb. 28. Several family members were born on the 29th day of different months, so Humbert chose Leap Day for her C-section on purpose.

