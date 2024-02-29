Local

Leap Day baby born at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital

By Taylor Spirito, WPXI.com

PITTSBURGH — Leap Day only comes around once every four years, making it a unique day on the calendar. For one local family, the day just got much more special.

Logan and Mya Harper welcomed their daughter, Alaya Brooklyn Harper, at UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital early Leap Day morning.

The hospital said Alaya was due on Saint Patrick’s Day, but decided to come early for a rarer holiday.

