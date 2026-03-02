4 kids found living in condemned Charleroi building; parents charged with endangerment

CHARLEROI, Pa. — Parents are facing charges for living with several children in deplorable conditions at a Charleroi building that was condemned last week.

Channel 11 previously told you about the situation that police found in a building along McKean Avenue, after a girl called 911, believing her father had died.

RELATED COVERAGE >>> Parents facing charges after child calls 911 and falsely reports her father as dead

At that time, police said they found no running water, a broken toilet and garbage in the home. Following this investigation, the child’s parents were arrested and the building condemned.

According to new court documents, another family was still living in the same deplorable conditions when investigators returned to the building on Feb. 26.

Investigators found that two adults and four children were still staying in the building, sharing the same kitchen and bathroom as the family in the previous incident. Court documents state that both families were using the same bucket as a toilet.

The children living in the apartment were between the ages of 4 and 14.

The parents, identified as Navilia Norazier and Lucner Joseph, were both charged with four counts of felony child endangerment.

Court documents show both parents are being held in the Washington County Prison and haven’t been able to post bail.

It wasn’t immediately clear who the children are in the care of.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2026 Cox Media Group