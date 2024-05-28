4 more kittens, mom found at Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — Another litter of kittens and their mom were found at Kennywood over the weekend.

Rescue and Relax, an animal rescue service based in Edgewood, said this rescue began Saturday afternoon when they learned a ride in Kiddieland was shut down because a kitten crawled underneath it.

A volunteer got to the park around the same time it closed for tornado warnings, but security let her stay, and she was able to rescue three kittens and their mother. The volunteer had to return the next morning to rescue a fourth kitten.

The rescue has also learned of a black tomcat that roams the park, and officials say they’ll work on getting him fixed. They’ll also work on figuring out if there is an established feral cat colony at the amusement park and help them with a TNR program if needed so kittens don’t continue to pop up.

This is the second batch of kittens found by Kennywood in the last week. Rescue and Relax took in five kittens and their mom found near the park on May 18.

>>> Litter of kittens, mom found near Kennywood

The rescue says it needs wet and dry food, kitten milk replacer and litter. Click here to learn how to donate goods or contribute to the rescue’s balance at Rivers Veterinary Urgent Care.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group