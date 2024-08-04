Local

4 people injured after multi-vehicle crash on Route 65 near West End Bridge in Chateau

PITTSBURGH — Multiple people were injured in a crash on Route 65 in Chateau.

Allegheny County dispatchers say police, firefighters and medics were called to the West End Bridge exit on Route 65 at 10:09 p.m. on Saturday.

Pittsburgh Police say three vehicles were involved in the crash.

Three people were taken to a hospital in ambulances and a fourth went to a hospital in a private vehicle. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

Crews restricted Ohio River Blvd to one lane but it has since reopened.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

