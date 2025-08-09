4 vehicles, home destroyed in early morning Penn Hills fire

PENN HILLS, Pa. — Firefighters worked for hours to put out a two-alarm fire in Penn Hills that damaged multiple vehicles and a home.

Per Penn Hills No. 7 VFC, firefighters were called to a home on Wexford Lane near Old William Penn Highway around 1 a.m. for reported vehicle explosions and a possible structure fire.

When first responders arrived at the scene, they found four vehicles on fire, and the flames were extending into a home.

After forcing entry into the burning home, firefighters got two people out safely.

Photos posted by the department show the vehicles were at one point fully engulfed in flames. When our crew got on scene after the flames were extinguished, we saw the fire had ripped through the home’s roof and damaged a shed.

Fire companies were on scene for about five hours putting out the flames, then overhauling and ventilating the structure. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The Red Cross is assisting the homeowners.

