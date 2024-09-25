4 former Westmoreland Hospital employees accused of sharing inappropriate photos of patients

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Pa. — Four hospital employees have been fired after serious accusations of misconduct surfaced last month.

Disturbing and sexual images of at least eight patients were allegedly taken inside their rooms at Westmoreland Hospital in Greensburg.

Court documents accuse Peter Castellano, 36, Melissa Tompkins, 36, and two other hospital employees, who have not yet been charged, of deliberately antagonizing several elderly patients while taking pictures and videos of them naked.

The inappropriate images were allegedly then shared between the four former employees in a group text.

Tompkins has worked as a nurse for a number of years. Casey White is her lawyer. He said she denies any wrongdoing.

“She’s adamant that she was not the one taking any pictures of any patients in any state of undress,” White said. “We’re not denying that she’s part of a group chat. We are denying that she took any photographs of any patients that she cared for.”

Castellano also denied the allegations. In court paperwork, Castellano said he believed the patients were clothed.

The criminal complaint details the misconduct. It says Tompkins and Castellano’s phone had videos and photos of patients’ bare breasts, behinds, and private parts, which were all taken without their knowledge. The victims ranged in age from 46 to 105 years old.

“At no point in time did [Tompkins] intend to invade anybody’s privacy or participate in any wrongdoing while she’s employed at the hospital,” White said.

Westmoreland Hospital officials and Independence Health sent a joint statement saying the four employees were quickly fired after an investigation.

Brian Fritz, President of Westmoreland, Latrobe, and Frick Hospitals; Carol Fox, MD Chief Medical Officer with Independence Health System; and Ken DeFurio, President and CEO of Independence Health System sent a statement that read:

“Independence Health System (IHS) was shocked and outraged to discover egregious actions involving four of its Westmoreland Hospital employees, actions that contradicted our core values and standards of conduct.

“We are grateful to the team member who reported this misconduct, enabling us to act swiftly.

“Upon learning of the situation, our leadership initiated a thorough investigation and involved law enforcement immediately.

“The employees in question were terminated without delay.

“With over 7,000 employees, IHS remains committed to upholding the highest ethical statements in healthcare. This commitment is the foundation of our culture, and we will continue to prioritize integrity and accountability in all we do.”

In the complaint, Tompkins told detectives a coworker took photos with her phone. She is maintaining her innocence.

“Quite frankly, she’s concerned for her patients,” White said. “She cared for those patients. She did a lot of work for those patients. She’s upset, humiliated that she’s brought into this.”

Tompkins’ lawyer told Channel 11 she’s expected to turn herself in on the charges within the next day or two. If Tompkins is found guilty, she could lose her license to practice.

