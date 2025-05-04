40,000 customers still without power, DLC says service restored to more than 300,000

PITTSBURGH — Duquesne Light Company reports 40,000 customers remain without power from the April 29 storm that blasted Western Pennsylvania.

In an update issued Sunday morning, DLC said crews have restored service to 302,000 customers, or about 93% of its impacted customers.

Of the remaining total, DLC said 23,000 customers are from the initial storm, while an additional 17,000 have lost power since May 1.

The company’s estimated time of restoration for all customers is Tuesday at 11 p.m., with many getting their power back sooner.

DLC identified the City of Pittsburgh, Coraopolis, Gibsonia, Monroeville, Allison Park and Carnegie as some of the hardest hit areas in terms of overall damage.

While restoration efforts are ongoing, DLC urges customers to stay safe by keeping at least 30 feet away from downed wires, broken poles and other safety hazards.

The company also asks the public to give ample space to lineworkers and troubleshooters. You can report downed wires or other hazards to DLC’s emergency number at 888-393-7000.

