412 Food Rescue will collect food during NFL Draft in Pittsburgh for no-waste dinner event

PITTSBURGH — 412 Food Rescue will coordinate with NFL Draft organizers to collect surplus food during the event in Pittsburgh.

Collection will run from April 23 to April 25 and the nonprofit will use the rescued food to host “Fourth & Feast: From the Field to the Table.”

That dinner is designed to be waste-free and will be held on April 26 at 3 p.m. at the Good Food Project in the Food and Energy Hub in Millvale.

Officials expect between 500,000 and 700,000 fans to arrive for the draft. Volunteers will collect uneaten food from Acrisure Stadium and other official venues to transport it to local nonprofits serving the community.

The invitation-only event includes a meal and a fireside chat featuring a yet-to-be-revealed Steelers legend.

Guests will be able to observe how the zero-waste kitchen transforms bulk surplus donations into meals for the community.

CEO of 412 Food Rescue, Alyssa Cholodofsky, will oversee the coordination during the draft.

“As a homegrown organization powered by volunteers and partners across Pittsburgh, we’re deeply proud of our community,” Cholodofsky said. “We’re ready to undertake this major food recovery project with them and excited to celebrate together afterward.”

Since its founding in 2015, 412 Food Rescue has diverted more than 39 million pounds of food bound for the waste stream in Western Pennsylvania.

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