45 plow trucks prepped, ready to go ahead of first significant snowfall of season in Butler County

BUTLER, Pa — Channel 11 checked in with crews preparing for the storm in a county that gets its fair share of snow.

PennDOT District 10 in Butler County says crews are ready to hit the roads as soon as snow starts falling.

They say they’ll be able to treat the roads and plow as necessary to make sure tomorrow’s commute is safe.

PennDOT has 45 plow trucks all across Butler County ready to go as snow is expected to fall overnight into the early morning hours tomorrow.

“Knowing that a lot of this is going to fall during rush hour traffic, we’ll try our best to get the crews out there prior to rush hour beginning so we can get that pre-treatment and anti-skid down on the roadways to try to make that morning commute as seamless as possible,” said PennDOT District 10 spokesperson Tina Gibbs.

Gibbs says there’s some good news as this storm comes in.

“There’s no rain predicted before this snow storm, so we will be able to get out there and pre-treat the roadways without worrying about it washing off. So we’ll have crews getting all of that taken care of through the overnight hours.”

Gibbs says the plan and staffing will adjust depending on where and when snow starts falling first.

