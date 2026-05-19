Sign on defunct polling place points voters to wrong location

McKEES ROCKS, Pa. — Incorrect language on a sign caused some confusion at a McKees Rocks polling place during the May primary election.

Poll workers tell Channel 11 that the issue impacts McKees Rocks Ward 3 District 1-3, which had its polling place moved since November.

Allegheny County public works put an incorrect sign at the previous polling place, a VFW on Chartiers Avenue. The sign redirected potential voters to Wilkinsburg, not the correct polling place at 900 Chartiers Avenue.

Poll workers took markers to the sign and crossed out the incorrect address, then wrote in the correct one.

A county official tells Channel 11 that public works crews replaced the incorrect sign. The official also stated that every registered voter impacted by the polling place change was notified of the new location.

Polls remain open until 8 p.m. Click here to see all polling places in Allegheny County.

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