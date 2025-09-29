$450K jackpot-winning Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket sold in Allegheny County

A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was recently sold in Allegheny County.

Lottery officials say the winning ticket matched all five balls drawn on Sept. 24, 1-3-26-27-28, to win $450,000, less withholding.

The ticket was sold at Krupa Gas Corp (Sunoco) on Washington Road in Upper St. Clair. The gas station earns a $500 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Winners aren’t known until prizes are claimed and tickets are validated. Cash 5 game prizes and Quick Cash prizes must be claimed within a year of the drawing date.

The Pennsylvania Lottery advises jackpot winners to sign the back of their ticket immediately.

