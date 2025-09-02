$4.5M Fox Chapel estate with courtyard and pool listed for sale

FOX CHAPEL, Pa. — An estate property that’s located just minutes from the Fox Chapel Golf Club and Route 28 is currently listed for sale for $4.5 million.

The property is at 418 Fox Chapel Road, and it is listed for sale with Meredith Ward Ley and Trudy Ward of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The estate features Georgian architecture and a number of outdoor amenities such as a gated courtyard, manicured grounds, multiple patios and an in-ground pool.

Click here to see more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

