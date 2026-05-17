5 cooling centers to be open in Pittsburgh during upcoming heatwave

PITTSBURGH — With possibly record-breaking heat expected on Monday and Tuesday, cooling centers will be open for anyone who needs a place to get out of the sun.

Channel 11 meteorologists forecast temperatures near 90 degrees on both days, which is above the threshold that leads to the opening of cooling centers.

Pittsburgh CitiParks are opening five cooling centers on Monday and Tuesday from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Their locations are as follows:

Beechview Healthy Active Living Community Center

1555 Broadway Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15216

Greenfield Healthy Active Living Community Center

745 Greenfield Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15217

Homewood Healthy Active Living Community Center

7321 Frankstown Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15208

Sheraden Healthy Active Living Community Center

720 Sherwood Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15204

South Side Healthy Active Living Community Center

12th & Bingham Streets, Pittsburgh, PA 15203

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