Record warmth possible on Monday

PITTSBURGH — It’ll be a very warm but nice evening as temperatures slowly drop from the low 80s into the 70s.

Conditions remain mostly clear and mild overnight, with temperatures dropping to the low 60s.

The warmth continues to build on Monday with sunshine and highs near 90 degrees! The record high temperature in Pittsburgh on Monday is 91 degrees, set in 1962.

Tuesday will be another very warm day with highs in the upper 80s near 90 degrees.

The next system arrives on Wednesday, bringing chances for scattered showers and thunder throughout the day, with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Thursday will be cooler with highs in the 60s.

Unsettled weather moves for the start of the holiday weekend, with rain chances each day through Memorial Day, with highs in the 60s and 70s.

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